With Proposition 24, California is trying to rewrite the rules of online privacy. Again

Proposition 24 aims to refine and expand the rules of the California Consumer Privacy Act, the 2019 law that gave Californians more power over how companies collect and sell their information.

But a scan of the measure's supporters and opponents raises questions. If this proposal is meant to give people more privacy and more rights over how their data are used, why is it opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Consumer Federation of California? And if it's meant to stop online businesses from making money by exploiting personal data, why aren't internet companies lining up to try to kill it?

A quick read of the measure itself proves impossible. Proposition 24 clocks in at 52 pages of dense technical language concerning the intricacies of online data collection, as intelligible to a layperson as the user manual of an aircraft carrier.

In broad strokes, the 2019 consumer privacy law gave Californians the right to know what data companies collect on them, the right to get the data deleted and the right to tell companies not to package and sell the data to other companies.

Proposition 24 would create a dedicated state agency to enforce the law and add dozens of specifics and exceptions for privacy in certain business cases. If it passes next month, the state will have until 2023 to spin up the agency and figure out how to put the law into action.

To really understand what Proposition 24 would do - and how it made enemies among privacy advocates - it helps to start in 2017 when a Bay Area real estate developer named Alastair Mactaggart started worrying about his privacy.

After a cocktail party conversation with a Google engineer, who explained how the industry tracked users' location, spending habits and political views, then spun that collected information into money by using it to sell targeted advertising, Mactaggart decided to write a law.

When he went to draft this first ballot measure in 2017, Mactaggart had two significant choices to make: How would Californians tell companies not to monetize their data, and how would companies that broke the law be investigated and punished?

For the first question, he had to pick between an opt-in or opt-out system. Opt-in means that companies have to expressly ask for permission before collecting and selling a user's data. Opt-out means that companies collect and sell data as a default, but Californians have the right to tell companies to stop.

For the second question, he had to decide between what's known as a "private right of action" - letting anyone sue a company that they believed violated their new rights - and limiting enforcement to a state agency.

Mactaggart picked opt-out, arguing that opt-in would be too harsh for the companies that collect and sell data, and decided on a private right of action, believing that a flurry of lawsuits would do more to keep companies in line.

But when Mactaggart's measure gathered enough signatures to get on the ballot in 2018, the state Legislature jumped to intervene. Sacramento lawmakers told Mactaggart that they'd pass the law themselves, saving him the trouble of an expensive election campaign _ on the condition that he drop the private right of action and give that power to the attorney general instead.

The law passed, but when the dust settled in early 2019, Mactaggart looked upon what he had wrought and concluded there were some major flaws in the final product.

Mactaggart saw one bit of language that was introduced in the legislative process, in particular, as fatal to his original intent. The loophole created an exception for "service providers," allowing the online ad machine to hum along largely uninterrupted, as long as every company that handled a person's data signed a contract saying that it was doing so to provide other companies a service. The law also failed to put guardrails around sharing data, as opposed to selling it, and companies took advantage of that ambiguity.

Then he watched as tech companies tried to blow even more holes in the California Consumer Privacy Act over the course of 2019, backing bill after bill to undermine it. On top of that, the attorney general's office, in his opinion, was simply too small to effectively police the internet.

So along with Bob Hertzberg, the state Senate majority leader from Van Nuys who initially shepherded Mactaggart's ballot measure off the ballot and into Sacramento, he drafted a new ballot measure that would, in his view, close these loopholes and provide a backstop that couldn't be easily eroded by the tech industry's lobbyists: Proposition 24.

Here's where the politics get complicated.

Some groups that initially backed the California Consumer Privacy Act wanted the new measure to come back stronger than the original attempt: If you're going to put a new law in front of voters, at a time when there's a public awareness of the need for privacy, why not make it opt-in, rather than opt-out, and include a private right of action to let the people of California do their own enforcement?