With record gas prices, here’s how to conserve fuel while driving

Across the U.S., gas prices are increasing due to supply chain issues that were escalated when Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

In California, the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is $5.44. The average price per gallon of gas in Sonoma County is even more expensive at $5.57 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association's price tracker on Tuesday.

Fortunately, there are few easy ways to conserve fuel when driving.

1. Driving less aggressively

Driving slower and less aggressively can actually help drivers to save fuel, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report. The report showed that aggressive driving can lower gas mileage by roughly 15-30% at highway speeds and 10-40% in traffic. Drivers can avoid this by downloading apps such as Waze, which notifies users when they are driving above the speed limit.

2. Avoid carrying heavy cargo on vehicle roof

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends drivers should not only avoid hauling heavy cargo, but they also should avoid carrying cargo on the roof of the vehicle, which increases wind resistance.

3. Reduce idling

Idling, running a vehicle's engine when the vehicle is not in motion, can use up to a half-gallon of fuel each hour, depending on engine size and air conditioning use. To reduce time spent idling, drivers should turn off their vehicles if they’re waiting for longer than 10 seconds.

4. Avoid quick starts and stops

Automaker Toyota Motor Corp. recommends saving fuel by pressing the accelerator pedal gently and to avoid rapid braking and accelerating by anticipating the movements of others.

5. Maintain tire pressure

Tires that are underinflated have a higher rolling resistance on the road, according to Mobil. This means that with every mile traveled, your tires generate more friction and rolling resistance, causing an increase in fuel consumption. If all your vehicle’s tires are underinflated by 10 psi, that could reduce fuel efficiency by up to 10%. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) reports that checking tire pressure frequently can help drivers reduce the price of fuel by eight cents per gallon.

6. Carry less cargo

Every extra 110 pounds a vehicle carries increases fuel consumption by 2%, according to Mobil.

7. Reduce air conditioner and heater use

Toyota recommends reducing air conditioner use in the summer and heater use in the winter. Relying on climate controllers greatly reduces gas efficiency. To save gas in winter, try parking in a warm place like a garage. This fends off the cold and uses less gas to warm things up later. The same goes for finding shade to park in during the summer. Drivers should also avoid using the air conditioner or heater in an idle vehicle for too long.

8. Maintain vehicle according to the manufacturer's recommendations

By making small fixes to the vehicle, like getting a new air filter, getting an oil change or replacing spark plugs, you can increase mileage by up to 4%, the CFA estimates.

9. Check the gas cap

Faulty or missing gas caps are one of the most common reasons for the appearance of a “check engine” light and will reduce fuel economy, according to Napa Auto Parts.