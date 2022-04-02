With Roe endangered, Democrats divide on saying the word ‘abortion’

WASHINGTON — After Texas passed its restrictive abortion law last fall, Democrats started talking more about abortion than they had in decades.

House Democrats coalesced around a bill to turn into law the Supreme Court's decision legalizing most abortions, Roe v. Wade, voicing their support for the landmark precedent in tweets and public statements. A few days later, three congresswomen shared their abortion stories on the House floor. And when he delivered his State of the Union address in March, President Joe Biden became the first Democratic president since Roe to use that platform to call for action on abortion rights.

Yet as Democrats seek to mobilize voters ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe, a rhetorical divide has emerged around the one word at the center of the debate. Many far-left liberals will say “abortion” every time they talk about the issue, while some Democrats who will face competitive races in 2022 and 2024 — including the president — have rarely used it, relying instead on broader terms such as “reproductive freedom” and “a constitutional right.”

A diverse coalition of abortion rights groups, led by We Testify, a group with a large social media following that shares the stories of people who have had abortions, has intensified its calls for Biden and other Democrats to say “abortion,” a move it argues would help destigmatize the procedure at a critical moment. In interviews with The Washington Post, leaders at Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), two of the nation's largest abortion rights groups, and Emily's List, which backs candidates favoring abortion rights, urged Democratic politicians to use the word.

Those abortion rights groups only recently shifted their rhetoric, moving away from a discussion of giving women the “choice” to a full embrace of the word “abortion,” pushed by women of color-led advocacy groups that have championed the more direct language.

While many Democrats have become more comfortable talking about abortion, the word has remained a sticking point for many, especially in competitive districts. The decision to lean on other words is strategic, said Celinda Lake, one of Biden's lead pollsters in 2020: To build the broadest possible abortion rights coalition, supporters of abortion rights need to emphasize what unites voters on the issue — “freedom” over control, “personal decisions” over limitations.

“Most of these politicians have realized, particularly in more marginal districts, that you should talk much more about the shared value than the medical procedure,” Lake said.

Voters, she said, generally are more receptive to statements like “we're going to protect reproductive health care, including abortion” than they would be to the word in isolation. That distinction is the key to Democratic success on the issue, Lake said.

“If we want to continue growing support in this country for Roe v. Wade, we need a bigger conversation,” she said.

Approximately 60% of Americans say they want abortion to remain legal in all or most cases. By talking about abortion in these terms, Lake said, Democrats can generate “up to 69% or 70% support.”

The vast majority of abortion rights groups say that's the wrong strategy. To protect the right to abortion, they say, Democrats need to unapologetically embrace abortion, a process that starts with saying the word and continues by talking about the procedure as a positive, said Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of We Testify, who created an online tracker titled “Did Biden Say Abortion Yet?” (So far, Biden has included the word in three public statements and one tweet but has not said the word in public as president, according to a review of his comments.)

“We cannot afford to have a pro-choice president who is afraid to say the word abortion . . . Stigmatizing abortion is not presidential,” Bracey Sherman wrote in a statement after Biden did not use the word in his State of the Union address as he called for the protection of reproductive rights.

Mini Timmaraju, the president of NARAL, Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood, and Laphonza Butler, the president of Emily's List, all reject the idea that the word “abortion” could alienate more moderate voters.

“Voters want to know where their lawmakers stand and elected officials who support abortion access would be wise to make their commitment crystal-clear,” said Timmaraju. “Using euphemisms can fuel stigma and being direct about support for abortion rights is not only the right thing to do, but also politically advantageous.”