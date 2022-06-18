With Sakaki stepping down, Sonoma State embarks on choosing temporary and permanent leader

The search for an interim president at Sonoma State University is now underway, as outgoing President Judy Sakaki prepares to leave on July 31 under the cloud of a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal involving her and her now-estranged husband.

For the university’s faculty, staff, students and campus supporters, it’s an opportunity to change the narrative that has plagued the campus since the allegations against Sakaki’s husband Patrick McCallum were first reported by The Press Democrat in mid-April.

Faculty say the selection the next permanent president, a much longer and more involved process, is a chance to focus attention on most pressing issues facing the university — an alarming enrollment decline and a budget deficit of between $15.5 million and $17 million.

“We need someone who has a vision of how to address these issues, someone who has the experience and skills necessary to make that vision a reality,” said Napoleon Reyes, a faculty member in Sonoma State’s criminology and criminal justice studies department.

California State University officials said the search for an interim president is underway, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks. The search for a permanent replacement is likely to take much longer, with the first open forum seeking stakeholder input not likely to happen until students and faculty return in the fall.

A CSU spokesman said last week there would be no lapse in leadership at the beleaguered university.

“We do anticipate announcing the appointment of an interim president in the near future,” said CSU spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp. “To be clear, though, President Sakaki is the president until she steps down officially on July 31.

As part of her resignation agreement, Sakaki has been granted a yearlong administrative position for $254,438 before transitioning to a faculty post in the CSU system. When she was hired six years ago, Sakaki was granted what are known as “retreat rights, which allow someone to return to a faculty position at the end of their administrative appointment.

It’s unclear if Sakaki will exercise those rights at the Rohnert Park campus. Sakaki declined to be interviewed for this story.

The CSU system, with 23 campuses and a total enrollment that falls just short of half a million students, is the largest four-year university system in the nation. The recruitment, selection and appointment of a new campus president is a lengthy and involved process that is ultimately the responsibility of the CSU system’s board of trustees and chancellor.

The selection process, which begins with an open forum, is likely to kick off sometime in the fall, when the campus community returns after the summer vacation.

Uhlenkamp said the open forum will be held on campus to solicit feedback about the key knowledge, skills and abilities sought in the of the next president. The forum is open to anyone with an interest in weighing in on the search and will be live-streamed via Zoom.

Selection committees

To conduct the search, the chair of the CSU board of trustees appoints a selection committee composed of the trustees chair, four trustees and the chancellor. A committee chair is selected by the trustees chair.

The selection committee determines the desired candidate attributes; approves the final job description and advertising copy; and reviews and interviews candidates. Although the selection committee ultimately makes the final decision on who the candidates will be, the process calls for the creation of an advisory committee of campus “stakeholders” for input.

These stakeholders include: the chair of the university’s Academic Senate; two faculty representatives selected by the campus faculty; one member of the campus support staff selected by the staff; two students selected by campus student body; one member of a campus advisory board, typically a university foundation member; one university vice president or dean; and the president of another CSU campus.

Uhlenkamp said the advisory committee participates in interviews with the initial candidates, narrowing the pool to a shortlist to be interviewed by the CSU trustees. “The advisory committee would not interview any individuals again at the finalist stage — at that point the decision is made by the Trustees,” Uhlenkamp said in an email.

Reyes, president of the local chapter of the state faculty association, said he would like to see the advisory board participate in interviews of the shortlisted candidates. Anything short of that, he said, is not true consultation with stakeholders.

“After they have come up with the shortlist, that's when the transparency disappears,” Reyes said. “But that's that's why a lot of my colleagues say that this is not really consultation, this is not the kind of consultation that we want. It creates the appearance of consultation.”