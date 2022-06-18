Subscribe

With Sakaki stepping down, Sonoma State embarks on choosing temporary and permanent leader

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2022, 7:26AM
The search for an interim president at Sonoma State University is now underway, as outgoing President Judy Sakaki prepares to leave on July 31 under the cloud of a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal involving her and her now-estranged husband.

For the university’s faculty, staff, students and campus supporters, it’s an opportunity to change the narrative that has plagued the campus since the allegations against Sakaki’s husband Patrick McCallum were first reported by The Press Democrat in mid-April.

Faculty say the selection the next permanent president, a much longer and more involved process, is a chance to focus attention on most pressing issues facing the university — an alarming enrollment decline and a budget deficit of between $15.5 million and $17 million.

“We need someone who has a vision of how to address these issues, someone who has the experience and skills necessary to make that vision a reality,” said Napoleon Reyes, a faculty member in Sonoma State’s criminology and criminal justice studies department.

California State University officials said the search for an interim president is underway, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks. The search for a permanent replacement is likely to take much longer, with the first open forum seeking stakeholder input not likely to happen until students and faculty return in the fall.

A CSU spokesman said last week there would be no lapse in leadership at the beleaguered university.

“We do anticipate announcing the appointment of an interim president in the near future,” said CSU spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp. “To be clear, though, President Sakaki is the president until she steps down officially on July 31.

As part of her resignation agreement, Sakaki has been granted a yearlong administrative position for $254,438 before transitioning to a faculty post in the CSU system. When she was hired six years ago, Sakaki was granted what are known as “retreat rights, which allow someone to return to a faculty position at the end of their administrative appointment.

It’s unclear if Sakaki will exercise those rights at the Rohnert Park campus. Sakaki declined to be interviewed for this story.

The CSU system, with 23 campuses and a total enrollment that falls just short of half a million students, is the largest four-year university system in the nation. The recruitment, selection and appointment of a new campus president is a lengthy and involved process that is ultimately the responsibility of the CSU system’s board of trustees and chancellor.

The selection process, which begins with an open forum, is likely to kick off sometime in the fall, when the campus community returns after the summer vacation.

Uhlenkamp said the open forum will be held on campus to solicit feedback about the key knowledge, skills and abilities sought in the of the next president. The forum is open to anyone with an interest in weighing in on the search and will be live-streamed via Zoom.

Selection committees

To conduct the search, the chair of the CSU board of trustees appoints a selection committee composed of the trustees chair, four trustees and the chancellor. A committee chair is selected by the trustees chair.

The selection committee determines the desired candidate attributes; approves the final job description and advertising copy; and reviews and interviews candidates. Although the selection committee ultimately makes the final decision on who the candidates will be, the process calls for the creation of an advisory committee of campus “stakeholders” for input.

These stakeholders include: the chair of the university’s Academic Senate; two faculty representatives selected by the campus faculty; one member of the campus support staff selected by the staff; two students selected by campus student body; one member of a campus advisory board, typically a university foundation member; one university vice president or dean; and the president of another CSU campus.

Uhlenkamp said the advisory committee participates in interviews with the initial candidates, narrowing the pool to a shortlist to be interviewed by the CSU trustees. “The advisory committee would not interview any individuals again at the finalist stage — at that point the decision is made by the Trustees,” Uhlenkamp said in an email.

Reyes, president of the local chapter of the state faculty association, said he would like to see the advisory board participate in interviews of the shortlisted candidates. Anything short of that, he said, is not true consultation with stakeholders.

“After they have come up with the shortlist, that's when the transparency disappears,” Reyes said. “But that's that's why a lot of my colleagues say that this is not really consultation, this is not the kind of consultation that we want. It creates the appearance of consultation.”

Reyes was among those who called on Sakaki to step down shortly after news of the harassment scandal broke more than two months ago. Anticipating that she would in fact do so, Reyes has for weeks has been calling for greater campus participation in the selection of the next president.

He would like the next president to have an academic or faculty background, and preferably someone from the CSU system. In contrast, he said, Sakaki served as vice president of student affairs for the University of California Office of the President.

Reyes would also like the next president to come from a “unionized campus,” where faculty and other university employees are represented by a labor union. He also recognized the precedent set by Sakaki’s appointment as the first Japanese-American woman to serve as president of a four-year university.

“Diversity continues to be a big issue,” Reyes said. “Our fear is they might overreact and swing back and appoint, you know, a white male, again … coming from a management background.”

Faculty Chair Lauren Morimoto, who opposed the Academic Senate’s no-confidence vote against Sakaki, taken in May, said she hopes the next president is a “strong leader” who will take the necessary actions to address declining enrollment and the current budget crisis.

Morimoto said that to her credit, Sakaki did “care about hearing from everyone” on a number of university issues. But sometimes that consultation lacked decisive action, she said.

“Sometimes, I think, that just became something that bogged people down,” Morimoto said. “Then there was this weird thing when sometimes decisions would be made without consultation and everyone would get pissed off.

The art of leadership, Morimoto said, is knowing when to seek input from stakeholders and constituents. “But regardless, I would just like someone who comes and hears people but then ultimately makes a decision,” she said.

Choosing an interim president

CSU officials said that at no point would Sonoma State go without someone in a leadership position. The chancellor’s office expects to announce the appointment of an interim president soon, said Uhlenkamp, the CSU spokesman.

One possible candidate for the interim position is Dr. Karen Moranksi, the current SSU provost. A Sonoma State spokesman said Moranski has been in contact with the Chancellor’s Office about the task of searching for an interim and permanent president, but could not share “details about personnel-related conversations.”

Moranski, in an email, said she will be supporting Sonoma State and the chancellor in identifying the next SSU president and an interim leader. She added that the advisory committee has yet to be formed.

Moranksi said that a successful candidate will be someone “focused on student success and who is collaborative with staff and the community to build on the university’s strengths and key initiatives.

Those include reducing equity gaps; meeting graduation targets; deepening pathway programs for prospective K-12 and community college students; increasing diversity and inclusion; and advancing sustainability through the university’s new Climate Action Plan.

With the search for a permanent president likely to drag on well into the spring semester, the task of addressing SSU’s budget shortfall and increasing enrollment is something the interim president and campus leadership will need to take on, Moranksi said.

“Over the fall semester, campus leadership will engage its constituents collaboratively to identify actions the university should take to address our projected budget shortfall for the 2023-24 fiscal year,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

