With the GOP on track to claim the House, how will Democrats respond?

WASHINGTON - After the spending of hundreds of millions of dollars in political ads and armies of people knocking on voters' doors, the outlook for the 2022 midterm elections is about the same as it was at the beginning of the year: Republicans are on track to win the House and the Senate is up for grabs.

Elections are about fundamentals, and the fundamentals this year - inflation and the economy, fear of crime and disorder and President Biden's weak approval ratings - have thrown up obstacles that the Democrats have struggled to overcome. After a midsummer shift toward the Democrats due to the Supreme Court's abortion decision, the election has swung back to bread-and-butter issues. Republicans are feeling bullish.

This is a time of great unrest in the country, felt by people in both parties, regardless of ideology. Travel across the country this fall has revealed how many Americans - no matter how deeply partisan at the polls - long for a return to some sense of civility, to a quieter time, to more effective governance and less attention to the shouters. My colleagues Marc Fisher and Meagan Flynn captured this sentiment in a story last week from Virginia, but it is widespread.

The midterm climate, however, has made those hopes seem distant.

This is the first election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The pandemic disrupted lives, and even though the number of covid cases has declined the return to normalcy has been elusive. People prefer order to disorder, and right now much seems disorderly. Republicans have seized on this to drive their election message that Democrats should be removed from power in Congress. Democrats, starting with the president, have not been able to counter this or effectively change the subject.

This has been an unusual year, with some unexpected twists and turns. Early voting is setting records for midterm elections in some states, and perhaps Democrats will spring some surprises in the end. But the party, understandably, is braced for trouble. The midterm elections of 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 saw one or both houses of Congress change hands. Why should 2022 be any different?

Could Democrats have done more to deal with the issues that are most important to voters? And how prepared are they to address questions about the shape of their own party if Republicans have a good night on Tuesday?

If Republican gains are minimal, say a dozen seats in the House, Democrats will feel they did pretty well. Stocktaking will be more difficult. Even if losses are in the range of the historical average for midterms - about two dozen seats - Democrats might sidestep an internal debate, choosing instead simply to bash the GOP - under the dominance of former president Donald Trump - as being radical and extreme while vowing to resist.

There are good reasons to question the state of the Republican Party and its readiness to govern seriously. Trump's influence has brought forward a group of politicians who, if elected, will roil the GOP and the country. Election deniers are running races as Republicans all over the country; if voted in, they could threaten future elections.

Republicans have not put forward a true governing program. Do they really have an answer to the current high rate of inflation? Are they really prepared to scale back U.S. support for Ukraine? Or will a Republican-controlled House make its mark through investigations of Hunter Biden and with talk of impeaching Biden?

Republicans have well-known weaknesses, but the midterm campaigns have also exposed problems that Democrats will have to address no matter the election results. That debate has already started, and the volume will increase after the election. It goes to the basic questions of who the Democrats are, who they do or should represent, and whether they are speaking effectively on the issues that matter most to voters.

On the economy, Biden has sought, understandably, to highlight any good news while avoiding addressing the bad news. Friday's jobs report, which showed the economy adding another 261,000 jobs, was a sign that the country is not in a recession (though most Americans believe it is, according to some polls). Inflation remains at a four-decade high and has been a persistent problem for more than a year. People know that grocery and gas prices are up, even if gas prices came down some over the summer. Voters who worry most about the economy are tilting to the GOP.

Crime has been a Republican focus all year. National figures showed no statistically significant increase in violent crime in 2021 over 2020, but that isn't what the public perceives. Gallup reported last month that Americans "are more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago." Illegal immigration adds to the sense of disorder.