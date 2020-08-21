Witness who saw start of Walbridge fire: ‘I had a sick feeling in my stomach’

The air felt electric and muggy Monday morning in the rugged forestland hollow where Bill Wiggins was repairing an 1800s-era homestead on his family’s remote hunting property five miles down a dirt road in northwestern Sonoma County.

Lightning strikes flashed down from the sky, Day 2 of an unusually thunderous and mostly dry storm hitting the region.

“The clouds were light and dark and it was just like there was a battle going on up there,” Wiggins said. “It was quite something.”

Wiggins, a civil engineer from Santa Rosa, said he was the first to call emergency dispatchers and report smoke from a presumed lightning-strike blaze that would grow into the 20,000-acre Walbridge fire, named after a geological feature in the area, Walbridge Ridge.

Wiggins had paused his cabin repairs to drive an off-road vehicle to a spot with cell reception and make a work call.

Looking east from this ridgeline near the headwaters of Austin Creek’s eastern fork, he saw one puff of white smoke rising from about a quarter mile away. Then another.

He called 911. It was about 11 a.m.

“I had a sick feeling in my stomach,” Wiggins recalled. “This is big country up there. It was super hot. Grasses are high.”

Wiggins and a nearby rancher helped direct fire crews to the fire, burning near The Cedars, a remote and ecologically remarkable arid moonscape surrounded by oak woodlands and redwood forests north of Cazadero.

The fire didn’t burn aggressively Monday, when there was some trace precipitation from the storm and before the heat wave would bring its full force to the region, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. Local fire crews had since Sunday been chasing fire after fire from the lightning storm, including about a half-dozen in that area south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.

Several engines, a water tender and a bulldozer worked to prevent the fire from spreading. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter crew Henry 1 dropped water on it, Turbeville said.

“The fire wasn’t burning in the grass, it was occasionally flaring up in brush but not causing spot fires — it was not alarming at that point,” Turbeville said.

Cal Fire officials spent the next 24 hours divvying scarce fire crews among a smattering of fires that broke out amid the lightning storm, the local bench of firefighters already depleted and sent to battle fires elsewhere in the state, including fast-growing fires in Napa County.

That changed Tuesday when the winds picked up.

“It escalated from there,” Turbeville said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.