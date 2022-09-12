Wolter, Morgenstern seek Cloverdale council seats

In the second of a two-part series, The Press Democrat is profiling Cloverdale City Council candidates Marjorie Morgenstern and incumbent Council member Gus Wolter.

The election is Nov. 8 and four candidates are seeking three open council seats. Two of the seats are being vacated by incumbent Council members Marta Cruz and Joe Palla, who opted not to run for reelection at the ends of their terms in December.

The other two candidates, Brian Wheeler and “Walker” J. Thomas Rugino, were profiled earlier this month.

Gus Wolter

If reelected, Wolter will be serving his sixth term on the council. He was first elected in 2000 and has served as the city’s mayor five times.

Despite his years in office, Wolter is enthusiastic about what he hopes to accomplish should he be elected to another term.

“Back in 2000, the main issues were water, finances and housing,” he said. “Here we are 22 years later and again water, financing and housing are the staples of what a council member needs to think of.”

Wolter mentioned several housing developments that are “in the pipeline,” including the Bumgardner Ranch on North Cloverdale Boulevard that will include 150 housing units comprised of single-family houses, apartments, condominiums and apartments, some earmarked for low- to moderate-income families.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “It’s in an area that was zoned industrial way back and we changed it to residential.”

“I always say Cloverdale is an island, and that’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “It’s nice because we don’t have a lot of traffic, but it’s bad because we don’t have the revenue sources.”

Wolter, 76, moved to Cloverdale in 1996. He grew up in Mystic, Connecticut, an area made famous by the movie “Mystic Pizza.” He said he liked watching the small town grow, but didn’t always approve of what he saw.

“I would see some development and I would say ‘Who approved that? It doesn’t fit with the neighborhood at all.’ ”

When asked what he likes about serving on Cloverdale’s council, Wolter said he enjoys being a decision maker.

“I also like engaging with the public. I go out of my way to do that,” he said.

There’s been a lot of talk about the issue of having enough water to serve all the housing developments being built in Cloverdale. Wolter said the city’s water situation is fine because it has water rights to the Russian River that were established in the mid-1800s. However, he said the city is a “team player” and agreed to cut back water use, per its association with the Sonoma County Water Agency and the state water agency.

He said the problem with using water from underneath the river is that the silt has to be filtered out. The city’s filtration plant can handle up to a 12,000 population, he said and “we’re at 9 (thousand).”

The city is looking for other water sources including wells, he said.

Marjorie Morgenstern

Marjorie Morgenstern is an artist, designer, photographer, jewelry designer and avid gardener. She also was a set decorator in the film and television industry.

Although she is retired, she has been active in the community since moving to Cloverdale three years ago.

Morgenstern, 68, worked as the volunteer manager of the farmers market, which takes place in the parking lot of the Farm Yard Feed store, which just closed for the summer.

She has also used her creative talents to volunteer at the Cloverdale Senior Center where she teaches an art class she invented called “Trash to Treasures.” In the class, she said, students took containers “that had no purpose ... and planted different flower and succulents into them and made them into something of beauty that you could give to someone or yourself.”

She donated some of the treasures she made to a recent senior center auction that raised $34,000. She also helpedwith the auction’s fundraiser dinner.

Asked what made her decide to run for City Council, she said it started one day when she cut her hand.

“I went to a clinic for emergency care and was dismayed there wasn’t any. I was told I had to have established care there and was referred to a clinic in Windsor.”

It turned out she could have gone to a clinic in Healdsburg, but she ended up not going elsewhere. . She was so angry that she emailed City Council members and went before the council to explain what happened.

“To me, that’s a big priority,” she said. “Everybody eventually hurts themselves. What if a mother is home and Dad’s off working and their kid needs care?”

And the situation hasn’t changed. She wants to look into that further, if elected, she said.

Since then Morgenstern has appeared before the council on a few occasions to address what she believes was “rude, macho” behavior by some police officers in town and problems with a police dispatcher.

After watching the council in action, she decided she could be a council member “and be really good at it,” she said.

One of her other priorities is how the town can help small businessesthat don’t seem to be doing well, she said. “As a council member I would want to make sure they felt heard and supported.”

Morgenstern, who has lived in Bali, where she made batik sarongs and jewelry, and Nepal, as well as Marin County and other parts of Sonoma County, said Cloverdale was a little hot for her when she first moved there “and I didn’t know anybody.” But since then she’s made good friends and “I’ve fallen in love with Cloverdale.”

“I was recently offered a place to live in San Rafael, but I don’t want to move anywhere else,” she said.

