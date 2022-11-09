Wolter, only incumbent in race, leads race for Cloverdale City Council seats

Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com .

Longtime Cloverdale incumbent Gus Wolter had received the most votes in the City Council race — 1,039 or 34% — in early returns from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Tuesday, with four candidates running for three seats.

But there is an unknown factor, which won’t be known until more votes are counted: the write-in candidacy of Nicole Hinchliffe, who entered the race too late to be on the ballot.

Most of the votes counted already were absentee or mail-in ballots sent earlier in the campaign season.

Results for the other candidates vying for a seat, which will result in a nearly brand new council, were as follows:

Brian Wheeler: 848 votes or 28%;

848 votes or 28%; Marjorie Morgenstern: 647 votes or 21%;

647 votes or 21%; “Walker” J. Thomas Rugino: 514 votes or 16.86% of the vote.

Cloverdale has 5,371 registered voters.

Two council members – Marta Cruz, who served one term, and Joe Palla, a previous council member who was appointed, decided not to run. That left Mayor Todd Lands, who is not up for re-election, and Wolter as the only two remaining council members.

Other than Wolter, those running, including Hinchliffe, have little to no political experience, but felt they had something to offer the voters. Most often the candidates described their desires to bring “a fresh” or a “younger” voice to the council.

There are no election districts in Cloverdale.