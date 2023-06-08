Woman, 19, injured in Monday night shooting in Santa Rosa

A Santa Rosa woman was injured Monday night after someone shot at a parked vehicle with her and two other residents inside, police said.

Multiple residents in the 600 block of Dutton Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood reported to emergency dispatchers they heard gunshots at about 9:35 p.m., Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday afternoon.

Responding officers found a Ford Mustang parked in the area where shots were heard. Two of the car’s windows were shattered and several bullet casings were found nearby, but no one was inside.

Police learned from the car’s owner, who lived nearby, that three people had been inside the car at the time of the shooting: a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who had been shot in the shoulder, Mahurin said.

The three went to the hospital, where they told police they were sitting in the Mustang when another car pulled up next to them. Two people, who they described as men, got out and at least one of them shot at the Ford multiple times before driving away.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital. There were no other reported injuries.

No arrests have been made, but investigators do not believe the shooting was random. They are working to determine if it was gang related, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.