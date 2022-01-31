Woman, 29, dies after falling out of Southern California party bus

A woman died after falling onto a Los Angeles highway from a party bus, California Highway Patrol said.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, the 29-year-old victim apparently fell from the bus on northbound 101 and Los Angeles Street in downtown L.A. CHP told CBS Los Angeles that the woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the No. 3 lane; both the driver of that vehicle and the driver of the party bus stayed at the scene and spoke with authorities.

CHP did not release more information on how or why the woman fell from the moving bus on the freeway. The CHP Central Los Angeles office is asking anyone with information about the fatality to contact them at 323-343-0732.