Woman, 61, shot and injured in San Francisco’s Mission District while sitting with friends

A 61-year-old woman was shot, resulting in injuries, in San Francisco's Mission District early Thursday morning, officials said.

Bay City News reported that she was sitting with friends.

The shooting was reported to police at about 5 a.m. on the 1900 block of Mission Street, between 15th and 16th streets, near the 16th Street BART station, the San Francisco Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman "suffering from apparent gun shot wounds" and "rendered aid and summoned medical attention to the scene," SFPD said.

She told officers that she was shot, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released any suspect information or made any statements about the reason for the shooting.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Bay City News contributed to this story.