A 71-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally striking a 4-year-old riding in a stroller with her car in San Francisco, the police said.

Karen Cartagena could face "three counts of failure to yield to pedestrians and vehicular manslaughter," the San Francisco Police Department said.

Cartagena struck the 4-year-old as the child was being pushed by her parents in a stroller at 4th and King streets at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the child and her parents with injuries, according to the report from the police. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. KTVU-TV reported that the father was also transported to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

The driver cooperated with officers and stayed at the scene. "Impairment due to drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time," SFPD said.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco called the intersection where the child was killed "incredibly dangerous." "The City MUST do more to keep us safe," the group said in a social media post. "Streets can be designed & enforced to protect us. No excuses."