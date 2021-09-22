Woman airlifted from Goat Rock beach after wave pushes her into rocks

A 28-year-old Sonoma County woman was airlifted to a hospital on Tuesday after a wave knocked her down at Goat Rock beach and swept her into rocks, authorities said.

The woman was on top of a boulder near the mouth of the Russian River when the wave crashed over her, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

The shoreline was lined with rocks and the woman banged against them. She had a cut on her head and her ribs were injured, Baxman said.

“Her friends put her in a kayak and tried to bring her up river, but she was hurting too bad," Baxman said.

Authorities were called to the beach to help just after 2 p.m. A California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifted the woman to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

Baxman described the woman’s injuries as moderate to major. He said she was able to talk with firefighters who were dispatched to the beach.

Baxman said he encourages beachgoers to always “watch the waves.”

“You never know when a sneaker wave is going to come up and get you,” he said.

