A Sebastopol woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and causing injury to another person after she was in a car crash with her child, police said.

Melanie Dellard, 40, was arrested after she and her 2-year-old son were hospitalized after they were found in an Audi SUV involved in a solo-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon, Santa Rosa Police Sgt Summer Gloeckner said in a news release.

Investigators who made contact with Dellard at the hospital said it appeared she was under the influence of a prescription medication, Gloeckner said.

The 2-year-old had significant injuries and was transported to an out-of-area trauma center, Gloeckner said. The boy’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, she said. Dellard, too, suffered significant injuries.

Witnesses said that the Audi had been eastbound on Highway 12 when it struck a light pole at the southwest corner at South Wright Road at a high rate of speed, Gloeckner said. Police were dispatched to the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Dellard was found in the driver’s seat and her son was in the back seat in his car seat, Gloeckner said.

Dellard is also being investigated for felony child endangerment, Gloeckner said.

