Woman arrested for suspected DUI after head-on Lakeville Highway collision

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after colliding head-on with a box truck Thursday morning on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, the Petaluma Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrested Julie Martin, 50, of Petaluma, for a suspected felony DUI and violating her DUI probation.

Shortly before the collision, police received a report of a suspected drunk driver on Lakeville Highway. Upon arriving at the scene near Pine View Avenue at about 8 a.m., officers eventually determined Martin drove across the double yellow lines and slammed into the truck. Two other vehicles also crashed.

Martin appeared intoxicated by alcohol and was then arrested, police said.

Two people in the collision were taken to the trauma center at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Redcom dispatchers. It is unclear whether Martin was injured.

Petaluma police could not immediately be reached for more details.

