Woman arrested in series of Lower Lake fires

A Clearlake woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a series of small fires in Lower Lake, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kayla Main was booked on Sunday into the Hill Road Correctional Facility on suspicion of arson. She remained in custody on Thursday without bail.

Main, 32, was on probation for vandalism and interfering with law enforcement in Lake County, according to Lt. Rich Ward.

Deputies on Sunday responded to a report of a woman setting fires on Lake Street around 9:30 p.m. and found three partially extinguished blazes with “a large amount of embers,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The fires were about 12 square feet and were roughly 50 feet apart from each other. Firefighters put out the blazes and nobody was hurt and no buildings were damaged, authorities said.

Deputies found Main in the area holding a butane lighter and asked whether she had “any involvement with the fires being started,” the news release said.

“Main initially told deputies she did not,” it said, “but later admitted to starting the fires by accident.”

Main told deputies she was “attempting to locate her cell phone, and while doing so she dropped her cigarette, which caused the fire,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the case to contact Major Crimes Detective Richard Kreutzer at 707-262-4200 or Richard.kreutzer@lakecountyca.gov.

