Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

The firearm confiscated from a woman arrested behind a westside Rohnert Park grocery store following a two-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon was a replica gun, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers had responded to the 1:37 p.m. report of a woman carrying a gun and two knives on the West Copeland Creek Trail behind the FoodMaxx store on Rohnert Park Expressway.

The woman was speaking incoherently and unresponsive to officers’ commands and appeared to be having a mental health crisis, according to Rohnert Park Lt. Matt Snodgrass.

She was identified as Danielle Lormer, 41, of Rohnert Park, the city’s Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers arrested Lormer after firing two less lethal rounds at her after she became increasingly agitated and appeared to reach down to the gun, which was tucked behind her on her waistband. Moments later she appeared to reach toward one of two knives found in her possession, Snodgrass said at the scene Monday.

The firearm was later determined to be a BB gun made to look like a handgun.

The incident prompted a large law enforcement response with about 25 officers from various agencies who were assisted by a police drone and K-9 team. A team of five hostage negotiators from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, including a trained psychologist, was also deployed to help de-escalate the situation.

The situation highlights the challenges law enforcement agencies face when dealing with crisis calls and the swift decisions officers must often make when balancing public safety and the well-being of first responders and the subject.

Law enforcement agencies across the county in recent years, including Rohnert Park, have deployed specialized units staffed with mental health workers to respond to crisis calls. But often those teams are trained to respond to nonviolent calls that don’t require a police response.

The interagency response was key to managing the incident safely, Snodgrass said.

“We try to use all of the available resources in the county in these types of situations … and in this case that’s why we had such a successful outcome,” he said.

The first officers arrived at 1:41 p.m. and made contact with Lormer, who was known to police and identified herself. They confirmed she was armed and alone.

Snodgrass said officers attempted to establish a rapport with her but she appeared incoherent and wasn’t responding to officers’ commands. She was also speaking to herself and rambling, he said.

The department said she retreated into the creek ravine after failing to comply with officers’ requests.

As officers attempted to talk with Lormer, the county hostage negotiator team was dispatched to the scene.

The team arrived shortly after 3 p.m. and spoke with Lormer for about 20 minutes before she turned her back to the team, who could see the firearm tucked into her waistband behind her, Snodgrass said.

Lormer became agitated and began waving her arms and at one point appeared to reach toward the gun, prompting a deputy with the negotiating team to fire a 40 mm sponge round, which struck her but she didn’t fall.

A second officer with Rohnert Park police noticed Lormer then crouched and appeared to reach toward one of the knives. He fired a second sponge round at her, which hit her in the abdomen and she fell to the ground.

“After two hours of utilizing de-escalation techniques, the female’s actions necessitated officers react quickly in an effort to prevent any harm to her or the officers at the scene,” the department said in the news release.

Lormer didn’t brandish any of the weapons during the incident, Snodgrass confirmed Tuesday.

Snodgrass said officers chose to deploy the less lethal rounds because sponge rounds and bean bags are typically effective, especially when at a distance, at subduing people while ensuring everyone’s safety.

Snodgrass said officers during the call couldn’t determine if the gun was real.

“We have to treat it as if it’s real until we know differently,” he said.

Snodgrass said in cases like this officers try to establish a relationship with the person and better understand what might be going on. The goal is to try to de-escalate the situation and keep lines of communication open as long as possible, and as long as it’s safe, so that responding agencies have time to deploy appropriate resources.

Situations like this can sometimes take hours to handle which is why there was such a heavy police response, he said.

The city’s Specialized Assistance for Everyone Team, or the SAFE team, which is operated by Petaluma People Services Center, wasn’t deployed.

The team, staffed by a medic and crisis worker, typically responds to calls that dispatchers deem are safe or are on standby until police ensure it’s OK for them to go in but it wasn’t appropriate in this situation, Snodgrass said, though he noted that the county negotiating team is trained in handling crisis calls.

Lormer was transported to the hospital after complaining of pain. A Press Democrat reporter at the scene observed a red welt on the woman’s stomach while paramedics assessed her before she was placed in the ambulance.

She was treated and later booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a probation violation and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

A Rohnert Park officer who was bitten by a police dog deployed from another agency was also taken to the hospital where he received about seven stitches to his leg, Snodgrass said. He declined Tuesday to say which agency deployed the dog.

Rohnert Park police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is directed to call the department at 707-584-2600. The case number is 23-2912.

