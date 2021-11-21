Subscribe

Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into Rohnert Park pole

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 20, 2021, 7:05PM
November 20, 2021, 7:05PM

A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Friday night, suspected of driving while intoxicated, after she crashed her car into a stoplight pole.

The woman, Carolina Fonseca-Elizalde, was not injured in the crash at Commerce Boulevard and Hunt Drive at about 9:30 p.m., Rohnert Park police said. Responding officers who found her inside the car said they smelled alcohol, and tried to give her field sobriety tests, but she failed to finish them “due to her level of impairment,” Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said in a news release.

Fonseca-Elizalde was arrested and taken to Sonoma County Jail after her preliminary alcohol blood level was shown to be nearly three times the legal limit. She was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.

The woman’s age was unavailable.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

