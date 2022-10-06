A woman living in a motor home outside Howarth Park in Santa Rosa was arrested Wednesday on felony narcotics trafficking.

Tammerina Shimel, 55, is accused of selling fentanyl while living in the motor home, which was located near an entrance to the park on Summerfield Road, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

Shimel was booked into the Sonoma County jail with bail set at $270,000, according to police.

The Santa Rosa police narcotics team contacted Shimel in her motor home, where detectives also found 57-year-old Michael Moore. Both were on probation in Sonoma County, according to police, and were detained.

Detectives found over 2 ounces of fentanyl and more than $20,000 in cash inside the motor home, as well as digital scales and narcotics packaging materials, indicative of sales, according to the news release.

During a search of Moore’s vehicle, detectives found drug paraphernalia, which was a violation of his probation. He was arrested for narcotics paraphernalia and violating his probation, police said.

