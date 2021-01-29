Woman badly burned escaping Santa Rosa house fire

A woman was badly burned in a fire at her home in west Santa Rosa Thursday night, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

The blaze was first reported at 9:06 p.m. by the resident of a home in the 1500 block of Dutton Avenue, said Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner. The caller reported that the converted barn/granny unit in the back part of her property was on fire.

A fire unit arrived on the scene about four minutes later.

The first crew requested additional units to assist with the fire on the second floor of the home, Gloeckner said.

While rolling out a hose toward the unit, he said, they encountered a woman who said she lived in the granny unit and had been burned while escaping the flames.

As more resources arrived at the home, including two additional engines and a ladder truck, paramedics with the first unit began treating the woman’s injuries. She was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

“Crews did a really good job of treating her right away,” Gloeckner said.

Firefighters made a careful search of the home while attacking the flames, to ensure no one else was in the unit.

It took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, Gloeckner said, and another hour or more to put out all remaining hotspots. The dwelling was uninhabitable by that point, he said, with damages estimated at $20,000.

Investigators had not yet determined a cause of the blaze, he said Friday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.