Woman banned from San Jose steakhouse after allegedly stealing $4,000 cognac bottle

Update: The woman seen grabbing a $4,000 cognac bottle from behind the bar at Mt. Hamilton GrandView has been banned from the restaurant after security footage of her alleged theft went viral.

NBC Bay Area reported Tuesday that the family returned the bottle and apologized. The owner is also declining to press charges, the station reported, but the woman and her family have been barred from the premises.

Read the earlier story below:

A woman wearing an evening gown strolls around the bar counter at a swanky Bay Area steakhouse, in security footage from March 8.

With at least three other people watching the vicinity, she grabs a bottle from the bar at San Jose's Mt. Hamilton GrandView — a $4,000 bottle of Louis XIII cognac — and walks away with a man, dressed up in in a white button-down shirt and slacks.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the case as a felony grand theft, according to a Saturday post on the office's Facebook page. The office also posted security footage — as well as screenshots zeroing in on the alleged bottle thief.

KTVU reported Saturday that the bottle of Louis XIII cognac is nearly a century old.

The woman was part of a group of 10 that dined at the steakhouse prior to the theft, the TV station reported. They paid $1,600 in cash for their meal.

A representative for Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or the office's Investigative Services anonymous tipline at 408-808-4431 or by email at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.