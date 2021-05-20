Woman bursts into Santa Rosa classroom, punches teacher, students

A woman burst into a Santa Rosa charter school classroom Wednesday, punched a teacher and two teenage students and vandalized desks and computers, police said.

Students, ages 15 and 16, were evacuated from the classroom and the woman was locked inside the room, according to police.

When officers arrived at Pivot Charter School, the woman, later identified by police as Eva Lady, was screaming and stripping off her clothes, according to a news release from Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. They were able to calm her down and take her into custody, he said.

Lady, 48, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of willful cruelty to a child, four counts of battery and felony vandalism. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

“It doesn’t appear that she (Lady) has any connection to the school or the classroom,” Mahurin said. “They took her to the hospital to see if she was OK.”

He said the jail staff would be evaluating Lady’s mental health status.

School staff told officers that the woman was seen walking on campus and was confronted but she ignored them and ran into the classroom. There, in addition to striking the teacher and children, she vandalized desks, electronics and storage areas, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to police.

