Woman caught on camera stealing $4,000 cognac from San Jose restaurant, authorities say

A woman wearing a glittery evening dress calmly strides behind the bar at a San Jose steakhouse and scans bottles of alcohol. She grabs one and walks out.

It was a pricey cognac — worth more than $4,000. The woman is suspected of felony grand theft, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the woman was with a group of people who dined at the MountHamilton GrandView restaurant Tuesday. As the party was leaving, the woman — clearly depicted in surveillance video — nabbed the bottle around 5 p.m., said Deputy Russell Davis, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

A restaurant manager told KTVU the woman stole a bottle of Louis XIII cognac that was 100 years old.

It was reported missing late Friday afternoon, Davis said.

"They realized that it was missing and had to backtrack and look at the video footage to see someone stole the bottle of alcohol from behind the bar," Davis said Monday.

Authorities don't know whether the alleged theft was spontaneous or planned, but the manager described it as "very well-choreographed."

"This was like a hit," the manager told KTVU.

The restaurant's website describes the establishment as a classic steakhouse overlooking the Santa Clara Valley. It hosts weddings and other events.

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the female suspect, as well as other people captured on the security camera. A man and a woman walk behind the suspect as she strolls toward the bar, and she appears to leave with another man after she grabs the bottle.

"It's such a clear video," Davis said. "Someone out there knows who they are."

