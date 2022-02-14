Woman, child die after swimming pool incident in Blackhawk

A woman and a child have died after being found in a backyard pool in Blackhawk, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the San Ramon Valley Fire and Police Department, first responders were called to a home on East Ridge Court at 3 p.m. Saturday for reports for two unresponsive individuals in a swimming pool. By the time they arrived, a child who was also found in the pool had already been rushed to a local hospital. The woman and child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victims have not been identified and their relationship to one another is unclear; the sheriff's office says there is no indication of foul play in the deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 925-313-2600 or via email at tips@so.cccounty.us.