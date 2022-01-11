Subscribe

Woman dies after causing crash, plunging off Highway 1 cliff in Santa Cruz

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 11, 2022, 12:38PM

SANTA CRUZ — A woman rear-ended a pickup on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz and after both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, she left her car, crossed the highway, walked towards a cliff overlooking the ocean and plunged 300 feet (90 meters) to her death, authorities said.

The 40-year-old Santa Cruz woman, whose name has not been released, was traveling north when she hit the pickup Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP investigators said they haven't determined if the woman fell or jumped.

The woman's body was recovered by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and water rescue team, officials said.

