Woman dies after crashing into a tree off Franz Valley Road

A woman died Thursday night after she collided with a tree off Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Lane, officials said.

California Highway Patrol received a report of a single-vehicle crash near Calistoga within Sonoma County, around 6:12 p.m, according to a news release.

When first responders from Calistoga City Fire Department arrived, they found the a female occupant in the driver’s seat of a Ford Focus sedan, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a CHP preliminary investigation, the woman was driving northbound on Franz Valley Road when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree for unknown reasons, according to the release.

The cause is still under investigation, officials said.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.