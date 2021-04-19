Subscribe

Woman dies after parachuting accident in Lodi

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 19, 2021, 11:15AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SACRAMENTO — A woman in California has died after her parachute failed to fully open as she was falling to the ground and it became tangled around her, police said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the woman died on Saturday at the Lodi Parachute Center. The woman was not identified.

“What was reported to us from someone who witnessed the (incident))… was that the chute failed to fully open as she was coming down and it was heavily tangled around her,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police did not provide a cause of death. They said the woman was “very experienced.”

The FAA said they are investigating the incident, but focusing on the parachute rigging.

“Federal Aviation Administration investigations of skydiving events are limited to inspecting the parachute rigging. The FAA does not investigate to determine the cause of the event,” the FAA said in a statement.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette