Woman dies in Highway 20 crash in Lake County

A 23-year-old Redding woman died in Lake County on Sunday after she drove off Highway 20 into a creek bed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as Lily Ann Richey, was pronounced dead at the scene of the solo-vehicle crash, which happened about 15 miles east of Clearlake Oaks, the CHP said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m., but authorities believe it happened several hours earlier, the CHP said in a news release.

Investigators believe Richey was driving west on Highway 20 in a 2009 Subaru Forester when “for unknown reasons” she veered off the road just east of the intersection with Walker Ridge Road. She was the the only person inside the car.

The Subaru crashed into an embankment and then crossed the highway and went down an embankment on the other side, overturning several times as it slid into the creek bed, the CHP said.

Richey was wearing a seat belt and was cushioned by air bags during the crash, but she died of her injuries, the CHP said.

Investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

