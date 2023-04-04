Woman dies near Santa Cruz after driving car over cliff onto beach

A 68-year-old woman died after driving over a cliff and crashing onto the picnic area at a California State Park beach on Saturday, officials said.

The woman was behind the wheel of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 when she veered off the roadway and down a steep embankment at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, 8 miles from Santa Cruz, the California Highway Patrol said in its report.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. Saturday and determined that the woman had serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. At the hospital, "she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased," CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor, CHP said. The victim has not been publicly identified, although KSBW reported she was from Watsonville.