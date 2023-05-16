Woman falls 100 feet on Mount Diablo hike

A woman was rescued by a CHP helicopter Sunday after falling 100 feet during a hike on Mount Diablo, officials said.

Officials said the San Ramon Valley fire dispatch received a call around 2:15 p.m. about the hiker, who fell near Devil's Pulpit, a large rock formation on the east side of the East Bay mountain. The hiker was rescued from a "difficult to access location" by a team of first responders from CHP, the fire dispatch and California State Parks, as well as a REACH air ambulance.

CHP's helicopter crew and a fire dispatch rescue technician located the hiker upon arriving at the mountain, CHP said.

The CHP helicopter lowered the fire technician to the woman, who was then put into a rescue harness. The helicopter lifted the hiker and the technician from the area as they waited for a REACH helicopter, which is an air ambulance helicopter.

A video posted by CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations shows the woman on the ground and subsequently being rescued by the technician.

**Hoist Rescue-Mount Diablo** At approximately 2:15 this afternoon, San Ramon Valley Fire Dispatch received a report that a female hiker fell approximately 100 feet near Devils Pulpit on Mount Diablo. CHP H-32 responded along with San Ramon Valley Fire, California State Parks, and a REACH air ambulance. Once at the mountain, a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) boarded H-32 for deployment to the scene. The H-32 crew was able to locate the injured hiker in a difficult to access location. H-32 lowered the San Ramon Fire HRT paramedic to the patient and placed her into a rescue harness. H-32 hoisted both the HRT paramedic and the hiker from the scene and lowered them to a waiting REACH helicopter. The patient was transported by air ambulance with major injuries to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The patient is currently with the John Muir Trauma Team. #helicopter #hoist #firefighter #paramedic #trauma #California #high #californiahighwaypatrol Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Sunday, May 14, 2023

The woman was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek by an air ambulance with major injuries, CHP said. The agency said the woman is being treated by the John Muir Trauma Team.

This comes nearly a week after another person who suffered major injuries was rescued by a CHP helicopter at the Donner Canyon Trail at Mount Diablo, CHP said.