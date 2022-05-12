Woman found at bottom of Sea Ranch cliff identified

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was discovered Sunday evening at the bottom of a coastal cliff at the northern end of Sonoma County.

Victoria Plann, 72, was found near her community of Sea Ranch, which is about 45 miles north of Bodega Bay, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Her exact cause of death is being investigated but officials say foul play does not appear to be a factor.

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officials launched a rescue effort after Plann was discovered near Bluff Reach and Cormorant Reach.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was deployed to assist in a rescue effort, but Plann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she may have fallen about 30 to 40 feet down the cliff.

