Woman found dead at base of cliff in Sea Ranch

A woman was found dead Sunday evening at the bottom of a cliff at Bluff Reach at Cormorant Reach in Sea Ranch, according to Redcom officials.

The incident, a “high-angle rescue,” was reported shortly before 7:45 p.m. Initially, first responders called for help from the U.S. Coast Guard after it was believed the woman had dropped about 30-40 feet down the cliff, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol helicopter also was called in to help with the rescue efforts.

But authorities, on the scene a short time later, said the woman, who was found at the base of the cliff, had died. The Sonoma County coroner was called to the scene.

“By the time our crews had made access, she was dead,” a Redcom dispatcher said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

