Woman found dead Wednesday in Sebastopol ID’d; police say no foul play suspected

The 20-year-old woman found dead last week in a Sebastopol apartment complex was identified Monday by authorities.

Bianca Gomez-Curtis, of Sebstopol, was found by a family member about 4 a.m. Wednesday on the porch of her residence in an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Main Street.

The family member called local authorities, who were dispatched about 4:10 a.m. to find Gomez-Curtis was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Efforts by medical professionals to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a paid obituary posted online by a Concord funeral home, Gomez-Curtis was described as thoughtful and a great listener. She liked to read, go to the gym, taking drives by the beach, going to concerts and visiting Disneyland.

“B went through life saying she was 5'1" when really she was 4'11" and her makeup was always on point,” the obituary reads. “She loved visiting pet shops and being out in nature.”

Gomez-Curtis worked as a barista at Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, which was less than a mile from her home. She recently started attending Santa Rosa Junior College and wanted to pursue a career in psychology.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses.

“Bianca was only a 20-year-old young woman with all of her hopes, dreams, and bright future ahead of her,” a portion of the GoFundMe description reads. “Sweet little B was loved so much not only by her family and friends but by everyone who encountered her loving disposition, infectious smile, and bubbling laughter.”

No foul play is suspected in Gomez-Curtis’ death, Sebastopol Police Chief Ron Nelson told The Press Democrat on Monday, but an investigation is ongoing.

Her death is still being called suspicious “based on a variety of factors,” Nelson added. Police, however, have not determined if there was any crime committed in relation to Gomez-Curtis’ death.

Police have identified Gomez-Curtis’ whereabouts and who she was with during the hours before she died. Nelson could not indicate at this point whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

An autopsy, including a toxicology report, was conducted by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit.

The Sebastopol Police Department is not providing further details relating to Gomez-Curtis’ death at this time, Nelson said.

