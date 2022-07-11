Woman hit by vehicle outside Santa Rosa, seriously injured

A driver fled after striking a woman along a road just outside of Santa Rosa Sunday night, investigators said Monday.

The victim was injured near Stony Point Road and Butler Avenue in a rural area about a quarter-mile south of the Santa Rosa city limits and 1½ miles west of Highway 101.

A passerby reported the collision just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The woman’s name has yet to be released, CHP Officer David deRutte said Monday afternoon. Authorities described her as in her mid-30s.

Authorities did not have details on where the woman is from or where she was going at the time of the collision.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was heading north on Stony Point and struck the woman while she was on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

Investigators didn’t specify if she was outside her home or walking in any particular direction.

The vehicle is described as a 2014, 2015 or 2016 Jeep Cherokee. It is black and may have damage to its side or right-front.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 707-588-1400.

The collision occurred slightly more than a week after an 82-year-old pedestrian was killed on Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park.

The 82-year-old, Conrad Reynolds, died at San Simeon Drive and Snyder Lane on July 1, according to the Sonoma County Corner’s Office. He was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a Ford Fusion driven by a young woman.

She stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.