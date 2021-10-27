Woman injured after driving into ditch along Highway 1 near Jenner

A woman driving on Highway 1 just north of Jenner Wednesday morning was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she drove off the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, reported just after 5:30 a.m., blocked a lane on the highway for more than an hour as emergency crews worked to tow the woman’s vehicle, according to the CHP.

A small, white dog was found inside the car and was not injured, according to the CHP.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.