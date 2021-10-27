Subscribe

Woman injured after driving into ditch along Highway 1 near Jenner

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2021, 9:03AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A woman driving on Highway 1 just north of Jenner Wednesday morning was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she drove off the road and crashed into a ditch, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, reported just after 5:30 a.m., blocked a lane on the highway for more than an hour as emergency crews worked to tow the woman’s vehicle, according to the CHP.

A small, white dog was found inside the car and was not injured, according to the CHP.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette