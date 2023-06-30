A woman was airlifted to a hospital for moderate-to-serious injuries after her sedan rolled down an embankment Thursday north of Santa Rosa.

The crash was reported about noon on Mark West Springs-Porter Creek Road, west of Petrified Forest Road, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

The incident occurred in an unincorporated area of the county between Santa Rosa and Calistoga.

The car, which was occupied by a man and woman, went 40 to 50 feet down an embankment and was submerged in Mark West Creek.

The pair freed themselves from the car and the man was able to climb up the embankment to get help, said Karen Hancock, spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District.

“It was a very steep embankment,” she said.

Crews from the Fire District and Santa Rosa Fire Department responded and brought the woman to higher ground.

Hancock said the woman was in her 50s. Her name and city of residence weren’t available.

She was airlifted to a local hospital via a California Highway Patrol helicopter, which landed at the Mark West Quarry.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, which shut down the road for about 30 minutes.

Other details weren’t immediately available, including the man’s identity.

