Woman injured trying to put out Santa Rosa house fire

A Santa Rosa house fire in which a woman was injured trying to put out the flames last week was caused by a malfunctioning heating device in the garage, fire officials said.

The woman escaped the Thursday blaze with three children.

The fire was reported to authorities at about 10:30 a.m. It was burning at a home in the 5000 block of La Cuesta Drive, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the garage and both floors of the two-story house, officials said. The woman and children were outside.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and kept it from spreading into the living area of the house, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, according to Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $200,000, officials said.

