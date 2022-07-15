Subscribe

Woman involved in solo vehicle crash dies in Santa Rosa

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2022, 9:50PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A woman who was involved in a solo vehicle crash Thursday morning on Llano Road near Santa Rosa has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, while traveling northbound on Llano Road, north of Meadow Lane, the driver of an Audi A5 drifted off the road, crashed into a drainage culvert and overturned.

She was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400. Questions regarding the identification of the woman should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner.

