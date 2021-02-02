Woman arrested on suspicion of threatening Healdsburg store clerk with knife

An American Canyon woman was in custody at Sonoma County Jail on Monday after she allegedly called a Healdsburg store clerk racial slurs and threatened him with a pocketknife over the weekend.

Catherine Rose Desleybloom, 28, was booked on suspicion of committing a felony hate crime, making criminal threats and brandishing a weapon, the Healdsburg Police Department said in a prepared statement.

She’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

A clerk at the unidentified store on Healdsburg Avenue south of Miller Street told officers Desleybloom came into the store Saturday morning and began calling him racial slurs for no apparent reason. Desleybloom allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and pointed it at him after he asked her to leave, authorities said.

The clerk called the police, who responded and found the suspect a short distance from the store, Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said. She was identified as the suspect by the victim and through video surveillance footage.

Officers concluded Desleybloom had mental health issues after hearing comments she made to them, Burke said. Police also said she is homeless.

