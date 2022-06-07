Woman killed after driving into a tree on Franz Valley Road identified

The woman who died after she drove into a tree in northeast Sonoma County last week has been identified as 57-year-old Yolanda Aguilar of Calistoga, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the crash scene along Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were called to the site shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday. They found Aguilar in the driver’s seat of a Ford Focus sedan, CHP officials said.

Investigators believe she was driving north on Franz Valley when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree for unknown reasons, according to the CHP.

CHP officials urged anyone with information to call the agency’s Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

