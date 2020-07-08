Woman killed in solo crash on Highway 12 identified

The driver of a BMW who was killed Tuesday when she lost control of her car and crashed into a metal guardrail on Highway 12 was identified Wednesday as Fran Cordova.

Two witnesses told the CHP that Cordova, 64, of Santa Rosa, was speeding on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue before her car slammed into the railing and two trees before coming to a stop off the side of the freeway.

Rescue personnel removed Cordova from the seat of the black 2012 BMW 3 Series and tried to revive her after the 10:30 a.m. crash, but she died at the scene.

Witnesses reported to the CHP that the BMW sped past them at well over the 65 mph speed limit shortly before the crash.

Cordova apparently lost control of her car when she merged from the left lane to the right as she approached another car in front of her, the CHP said. Her car drifted onto the shoulder and struck a rail on the side of the roadway, shaving off 20 feet of the metal before striking two trees.

She was wearing a seat belt, the CHP said. Investigators were awaiting results of toxicology tests to determine if she was chemically impaired.

