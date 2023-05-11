A woman died and a Ukiah man was hospitalized early Thursday after their vehicle drifted off a road in Mendocino County and crashed into a tree, officials said.

The man was driving a rented 2022 Isuzu box truck east on State Route 128, which connects the Mendocino coast to the Sacramento Valley, when the vehicle traveled off the road just before 12:50 a.m. and struck a tree, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

It’s not currently known why the vehicle left the road, officials said.

The passenger, a woman who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Her name, age and place of residence will be released by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

The driver, Timothy Marino, 43, was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, though they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

