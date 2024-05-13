Woman made her home inside a Michigan grocery store's rooftop sign, police say

A woman found living in the rooftop sign of a grocery store in Michigan had set up the small space to call home with flooring, a Keurig coffee maker and a computer, authorities said.

The unidentified 34-year-old woman, who was not formally charged with anything, had been living there for about a year, Brennon Warren, a spokesperson for the Midland Police Department in Midland, Michigan, said in an email.

Police were called by store staff members April 23 around 2 p.m. after contractors who were working on the roof found her, Warren said.

It is unclear how she was getting up and into the triangular sign on the rooftop of a Family Fare store, he said, estimating the building to be between 15 to 20 feet tall and the space where she had been living to be about 10 to 15 feet in length, 5 feet wide and approximately 6 to 8 feet "at its highest peak."

She was told that she was not allowed to live there, and she left without incident, Warren said. He noted that the "store was going to work with her on retrieving all of her property at a later time."

In addition to the flooring, the Keurig and the computer, the woman also had a mini desk, a printer, a pantry and other miscellaneous items inside the sign, he said. He did not recall exactly what she had for bedding.

The woman was provided with information on homeless services in the area, but "she did not wish for any of those," he said.

SpartanNash, the company that operates Family Fare, said in a statement that it was "proud of our associates for responding to this situation with the utmost compassion and professionalism."

The statement continued, "Ensuring there is ample safe, affordable housing continues to be a widespread issue nationwide that our community needs to partner in solving. Out of respect for privacy for the individual involved, we will not be sharing further comment."

Midland is about 130 miles northwest of Detroit. The city had a population of about 42,500 in 2022, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, and roughly 9% of its residents were living in poverty.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.