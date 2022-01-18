Woman fatally pushed onto New York City subway tracks ‘never saw’ her attacker

NEW YORK — Michelle Alyssa Go loved New York City, and traveling. She had celebrated her 40th birthday in December with a vacation in the Maldives, a neighbor said, and looked forward to work-related business trips.

On Saturday morning, Go left her apartment on the Upper West Side and was about to step onto a subway in Times Square when a 61-year-old man pushed her from behind, police said, shoving her to her death in front of a southbound R train.

Screams echoed through the station just after 9:30 a.m., a witness said, and the killing sent shock waves through a city already on edge nearly two years into a pandemic. Subway use is half what it was before March 2020, and riders who have pleaded for help from elected officials complain regularly about encounters with people who appear homeless and mentally ill.

In another, less virus-conscious year, Go’s zest for travel might have taken her away from New York over a three-day holiday weekend, said Olivia Henderson, her next-door neighbor in a West 72nd Street building.

“She was incredibly smart,” Henderson said, choking back tears as she spoke Sunday. “She was just the person who did everything right.”

Reserved but friendly, Go renewed her lease during the pandemic rather than leave, Henderson said, committed to the city she had considered home after completing a masters in business administration at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“I guarantee you she was just doing something totally normal,” Henderson said, “and that’s why this is so traumatizing.”

Go earned an undergraduate degree from UCLA and worked in mergers and acquisitions for Deloitte Consulting, according to her LinkedIn page.

A managing director at Deloitte, Jonathan Gandal, said the company was “doing all we can to support her family and friends during this terribly painful time.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened,” he added, “by the loss of our colleague in this senseless act of violence.”

While working in finance, she had also volunteered for 10 years for the New York Junior League, coaching women and children on nutrition with a goal of stabilizing at-risk and homeless families, the league’s president, Dayna Barlow Cassidy, said in a statement. While on a committee that focused on empowering young adults and teenagers, Go prepared job candidates for interviews, helped fine-tune resumes and offered tips on personal finance.

After the attack, Simon Martial, who served two prison terms for robbing taxi drivers while threatening use of a gun, rode a train to lower Manhattan, where he told officers at the Canal Street station that he had pushed a woman onto the tracks, police said.

Martial, who police said was homeless, was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Bellevue Hospital on Sunday, but he is expected to be arraigned on murder charges, law enforcement officials said.

Martial was previously found unfit to stand trial following a psychiatric evaluation in 2019, after he was charged with drug possession near Washington Square Park, prosecutors said. The case was dismissed because of his mental state, they said.

He had been under the supervision of state correction authorities until last August, as part of his sentence for a pair of holdups four years earlier, according to state prison records.

A spokesperson for the Legal Aid Society, which represented him in a 2017 case, declined to comment Sunday about Martial, who authorities said had been homeless since roughly 2004.

Just before the attack, Maria Coste-Weber, who lives near Hudson Yards, was standing on the Times Square subway platform, waiting for a train to take her to a boxing class. She said she saw a man moving quickly toward the tracks, arms outstretched.

“He started running with both of his hands in front of him, like, tackling,” Coste-Weber said. “But it was so fast, nobody realized what was going on before it was too late.”

Go was standing near a group of women, preparing to board the train as it pulled into the station.

“She had her back to this crazy person,” Coste-Weber said. “She never saw anything.”

Go was the second woman confronted by Martial in the station, police said. Minutes before, another woman told police that she had drawn away from Martial, fearful that he might push her to the tracks.

During the pandemic, bias crimes against Asian Americans have soared. While Go is of Asian descent, police have said that there was no indication that she was targeted because of her ethnicity.

She had moved into her one-bedroom apartment a block from Central Park about 18 months ago, Henderson said, relocating from a nearby walk-up to an elevator building in part to make visits from her parents in California easier.