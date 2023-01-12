A mother and her newborn were rescued in Central California on Monday after firefighters found the woman giving birth in a flooding riverbed, officials announced.

Firefighters in the town of Lompoc came across the woman "actively giving birth" while investigating black smoke they'd seen earlier on the 2000 block of North H Street, which runs over the Santa Inez River, the Lompoc Police Department stated in a news release. The child's father was also present.

The woman delivered her child prematurely while "surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed," the release said. All three people were rescued, and the mother and child were taken to Lompoc Hospital.

The child and mother are both in stable condition. Officials stated that because of the circumstances of the situation, the Lompoc Police Department is investigating the case, and Child Welfare Services has been notified of a potential case of child endangerment.

According to officials, later that day, Lompoc police officers responded to a report of someone yelling for help in the same riverbed, about half a mile from where the woman gave birth. Three people and a dog were found surrounded by floodwater in the middle of the riverbed, one of whom was rescued by firefighters. The other two wanted to remain in the riverbed, officials said.

California's coasts and valleys have been ravaged by floods amid a chain of storms over the past week, leading to evacuation orders, widespread damage and a death toll of at least 14. Lompoc is about 55 miles northwest of Santa Barbara, which saw severe flooding.