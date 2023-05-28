Woman sentenced in Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting

A Rohnert Park woman was sentenced Wednesday for gun possession in a sandwich shop shooting the prosecution and defense agreed was an act of self-defense.

Jade Cutrer, 19, will serve a sentence of 90 days, possibly under work release, plus 24 months of probation, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

The gun is to be destroyed and Cutrer was also ordered to stay away from Sourdough & Co. on Commerce Boulevard in Rohnert Park, where the shooting occurred Nov. 13, 2022.

On April 27, Cutrer was convicted after pleading no contest to one count of felony possession of an unregistered and loaded gun.

She was arrested last year on suspicion of shooting a 16-year-old girl during a confrontation at the sandwich shop, where the defendant worked.

Authorities said the 16-year-old and three others confronted Cutrer while customers and staff were present. They all knew each other, but investigators never gave specifics on their relationships.

The 16-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound before she and one of the others with her were cited for battery, Rohnert Park police verified in March.

Specifics about the two, including their names and court statuses, aren’t available because both are minors, officials said.

Police said they arrested Cutrer as she tried to run from the scene.

Cutrer was jailed but later released while the District Attorney’s Office considered charges.

It eventually filed the felony count of gun possession in January.

