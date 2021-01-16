Woman sentenced to prison after fleeing fatal crash

A Santa Rosa woman was sentenced to three years in state prison Friday for driving away after fatally striking a bicyclist with her car near Sonoma last summer.

Nancy Jeannethe Serrano, 26, was convicted in November for leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular manslaughter, and driving on a suspended license, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The case stems from a June 5 crash, when Serrano’s vehicle struck a man riding his bike from behind on Highway 12 near Madrone Road, prosecutors said.

Instead of stopping, Serrano continued to drive toward Sonoma, where she parked in a residential area and left on foot.

She later contacted police and confessed she was the driver involved in the crash, which killed the man, prosecutors said.

The bicyclist, Adrian Albert, was a Sonoma resident and the founder and CEO of a startup company called Terrafuse, which used artificial intelligence to gather information about extreme climate events.

He had moved from San Francisco to Sonoma because it reminded him of his native Romania, the news release said.

