Woman sheds clothes, walks on a Bay Area freeway, firing a gun wildly

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a nude woman on Tuesday afternoon after she vacated her car and fired gunshots along Interstate 80 near the San Francisco-Oakland border.

CHP officials said they received a call at 4:40 p.m. regarding an armed and reckless driver heading east on the freeway.

Before officers arrived, the woman stopped her white vehicle, which was straddling lanes of traffic, and exited with a knife, according to officers. She yelled at nearby drivers, returned to her car and continued on her route.

As she passed a toll plaza, she again stopped in the middle of traffic and exited her car completely nude, according to officers.

Social media posts show the woman in the buff, firing from the shoulder of the freeway with a pistol and then walking across traffic. She continued firing until she ran out of ammunition. Officers said there were no reports of injuries; they did not provide information on possible damage to any vehicles.

Officers arrested the woman without incident after she dropped the gun.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for a medical and psychiatric evaluation.

The incident forced the closure of parts of the freeway for nearly an hour and a half until all lanes were reopened at 6:04 p.m.

Officers said they had no further information, including the woman's identity.

This is the second time in less than a week that a portion of a Bay Area highway has been closed temporarily.

On Friday, the Richmond-San Rafael bridge was shut down for more than 19 hours as a man was "experiencing a mental health crisis," according to CHP officers from Marin.