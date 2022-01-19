Woman shoved to her death onto NYC subway tracks grew up in Bay Area

A woman born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.

The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference at the station with Mayor Eric Adams.

"This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject," Sewell said.

A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

"He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed," Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter. "She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she's walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train."

Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Wilcox said Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.

"He does have, in the past, three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented," he said.

Go was a resident of New York, but she was born in Berkeley and raised in Fremont, multiple media outlets reported. She attended UCLA as an undergraduate, earned an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and worked at Deloitte Consulting as a senior manager of mergers and acquisitions, her LinkedIn page said.

Go's family issued a statement to KRON 4: "We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves."

A childhood friend of Go wrote on Twitter, "She was my HS classmate & always a source of light. Just 40 years old."

Go attended American High School in Fremont, KRON 4 said.

In recent months, there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.

Saturday's attack against Go, who was of Asian descent, also raised concerns amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Police officials said the killing, including whether it was a hate crime, was under investigation, but noted that the first woman Martial allegedly approached was not Asian.

"This latest attack causing the death of an Asian American woman in the Times Square subway station is particularly horrifying for our community," Margaret Fung, executive director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said. She said the community was still mourning the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem.

"These attacks have left Asian Americans across the city and across the country feeling vulnerable and they must stop," Fung said in a statement.

The nonprofit group Asians Fighting Injustice is holding a candlelight vigil for Go at 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square, known as the heart of Chinatown, at Clay and Kearny streets. The group is also hosting a vigil in New York City with Mayor Eric Adams at 6 p.m. tonight on the red steps at Father Duffy Square in Times Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.