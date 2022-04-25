Woman stranded in snow survives 6 days on one yogurt a day, Lassen County sheriff says

A 52-year-old woman survived six days after a pickup truck became stranded in snow by rationing a six-pack of yogurt, California rescuers reported.

Sheena Gullett and a friend, Justin Lonich, 48, both of Little Valley, got stranded Thursday, April 14, when their truck became stuck in snow on a dirt road, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

They spent the night in the truck, which had a dead battery the next morning, sheriff's officials wrote. Gullett and Lonich tried to walk out, but Gullett turned back after the soles of her boots came off.

Lonich could not find her in the heavy snowfall and continued hiking Saturday and Sunday, finding shelter and building a campfire at night, the release said.

On Sunday, April 17, he reached Highway 44 and hitched a ride into Susanville, where he reported Gullett missing to authorities, sheriff's officials said.

Ground crews and helicopters searched for Gullett daily, but because Lonich was not sure where they had gotten stuck, rescuers could not find her, the release said.

On Wednesday, April 20, Lonich accompanied searchers to the area, sheriff's officials said. They found Gullett about 3 p.m.

Gullett told rescuers she had rationed a six-pack of yogurt, eating one a day, and ate snow to stay hydrated as she had no water, the release said.

She had seen the helicopter but rescuers could not spot her in the heavy woods, Gullett said.